Girl makes village plant 5,000 trees on her birthday

When Doris Mutheca was a little girl, the edge of her father's farm faded into a dense canopy that blanketed the ground for kilometres.

Below the canopy was a moist understory that made Kirimiri Forest in Embu County almost impenetrable.

But the Shamba System ten years ago - where farmers were allowed to clear the undergrowth and plant food crops inside forests - changed everything. Many trees were felled and never replaced.

With time, this forest would be history, Doris says.

The diploma teacher trainee turned 24 years last Saturday.

She surprised her entire village two weeks ago after distributing invitations to her birthday party, to be held inside the forest.

The invitations were also shared on Whatsapp groups across the county.

Only that there was no party. On arrival, guests were made to trod through mud and plant 1,000 seedlings and more than 4,000 seedballs of indigenous trees inside of Kirimiri forest, in Mukuuri Location.

"A big portion of the forest has been destroyed by loggers and charcoal burners and this has had a significant impact on the climate of this area," she says.