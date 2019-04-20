Khalid's "Free Spirit"

Title: Free Spirit

Artiste: Khalid

Genre: R&B/ Soul

Release: April 5

At the age 17, Khalid Donnel Robinson, better known mononymously as Khalid, appeared to have achieved it all as an artiste who presented himself as an emotive R&B act simply out to shape a contemporary sound.

Upon his arrival, he exhibited an impressive perspective, which easily melded with his profound vulnerability.

He was capable of gifting the world with music that delivered a familiar context intensified by a sense of minimalism, as exhibited by his personal account of existence.

It is his 2017 debut album, ‘American Teen’, that awarded Khalid the much-earned fame, success and respect in the music scene. He was only 17 years old when he wrote his truth about relationships, and he managed to present the world with hits like “Young, Dumb & Broke,” “Location,” “Saved” and “Coaster”.

In 2018, he needed to keep his growing fanbase entertained and had to release his second major project and debut EP “Suncity”, which in all aspects could simply be described as an easy listen with tunes that would easily make it to a mood playlist.

To assure the world he isn’t a fluke, and also to go beyond the success achieved by his duet with singer Normani christened “Love Lies,” he is back with his sophomore studio album, ‘Free Spirit’.

The 17-track project kicks off with a track named “Intro”, which immediately puts you into the space of fragile relationships. “Bad Luck” incorporates a catchy, modern R&B sound, as the artiste details his numerous attempts at unfortunate relationships that have left him hurt.