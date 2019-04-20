Khalid's "Free Spirit"

With his lovely, leathery voice, Khalid has solidified his place in the contemporary R&B music scene.
However, while he thrives best on singles, he doesn't seem to maintain the same energy on full-length projects.
Title: Free Spirit
Artiste: Khalid
Genre: R&B/ Soul
Release: April 5
At the age 17, Khalid Donnel Robinson, better known mononymously as Khalid, appeared to have achieved it all as an artiste who presented himself as an emotive R&B act simply out to shape a contemporary sound.
Upon his arrival, he exhibited an impressive perspective, which easily melded with his profound vulnerability.
He was capable of gifting the world with music that delivered a familiar context intensified by a sense of minimalism, as exhibited by his personal account of existence.
It is his 2017 debut album, ‘American Teen’, that awarded Khalid the much-earned fame, success and respect in the music scene. He was only 17 years old when he wrote his truth about relationships, and he managed to present the world with hits like “Young, Dumb & Broke,” “Location,” “Saved” and “Coaster”.
In 2018, he needed to keep his growing fanbase entertained and had to release his second major project and debut EP “Suncity”, which in all aspects could simply be described as an easy listen with tunes that would easily make it to a mood playlist.
To assure the world he isn’t a fluke, and also to go beyond the success achieved by his duet with singer Normani christened “Love Lies,” he is back with his sophomore studio album, ‘Free Spirit’.
The 17-track project kicks off with a track named “Intro”, which immediately puts you into the space of fragile relationships. “Bad Luck” incorporates a catchy, modern R&B sound, as the artiste details his numerous attempts at unfortunate relationships that have left him hurt.
On “My Bad” and the album lead single “Talk”, featuring electronic duo Disclosure, Khalid highlights the strained communication in a relationship with his lover. “Better”, which was featured in his 2018 EP, explores a sexual relationship which the artiste seems to really enjoy. SAFE joins Khalid on “Don’t Pretend” to explore the possibility of ever getting the attention he deserves from a lover.
On the pop-inflected “Hundred”, Khalid tells of his will to keep doing whatever he can to stay winning regardless of the circumstances that present themselves. The title track “Free Spirit” delves into life offering that simply shape people’s perspectives and eventually their decisions. The album is truly a personal account and gets to see Khalid address his anxiety and depressive moments on “Self”. The album closes out with the original version of “Saturday Nights”, which highlights a girl who is going through tough times and Khalid cares about her more than her family does.
With his lovely, leathery voice, Khalid has certainly solidified his place in the contemporary R&B music scene. However, while he thrives best on singles, he doesn't seem to maintain the same energy on full-length projects. "Free Spirit" has its moments of absolute glory and at the same time brings out the artiste's weaknesses. But Khalid is about the music and to him, that's all that matters
Star rating: 2 out of 5