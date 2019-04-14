• The Panthers (Blue Team) emerged the overall victors across all the disciplines.
• Disciplines aimed at enhancing teamwork and promoting cohesion among participants.
It was all pomp and colour as Radio Africa Group held its editorial team-building on Saturday at the Safari Park Hotel.
Employees from various departments took part in various disciplines that challenged both their physical and mental prowess.
All these were aimed at enhancing teamwork and promoting cohesion among participants.
The Panthers (Blue Team) emerged the overall victors across all the disciplines which included football, sack race, athletics, tug of war and the favourite "Drunken Master" among others.
In attendance were Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo, Radio Africa COO Agnes Kalekye, Radio Africa General Manager Martin Khafafa and the Star Sales Manager Millicent Wandera.
Photos by Douglas Okiddy
[PHOTOS] Pomp and colour at Radio Africa's Team Building