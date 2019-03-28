Couple goals are overrated, Vlogger Natalie Tewa after break up

Local vlogger Natalie Tewa is trending.

The sexy lass and her Ugandan boyfriend identified as Rnaze were couple goals. The young couple flooded our timeline with photos from their baecations and travel adventures.

This was to the annoyance of many.

They would vlog about their travel experiences wherever they were at an exotic destination.

But the popular couple who branded themselves Bonnie And Clyde, are no more. They’ve parted ways.

Natalie Tewa revealed that she is no longer dating Rnaze after messages on her official Instagram account insinuate so.

A few hours ago, messages of Tewa ‘admitting’ to have cheated on her man surfaced.

'I cheated and that's why it ended.

This was followed by Rnaze sharing a message, explaining the turn of events.

"She cheated. I ended it came back from Uganda to a terrible surprise. I was only gone for four days," he said.

He went ahead to apologize to Instagram-in-laws.

"My heart goes out to all the 'BonnieAndClyde' fans who were invested. I am truly sorry. But life goes on sometimes you swing and miss," he added.

Natalie Tewa has come out to refute claims that she cheated on her once-upon-a-time boyfriend. She said she wasn’t the one who posted the damning Insta-story.

"I’M SORRY FOR THE POSTS. MY SINCERE APOLOGIES. THAT WASN’T POSTED BY ME. ANYTHING THAT SEEMS WEIRD IS NOT BEING DONE BY ME. BUT IT’S CLEAR NOW THAT I’M SINGLE AND RELATIONSHIPS ARE CHALLENGING BUT WE MOVE ON," she wrote.

"PLEASE FORGIVE RNAZE AND MYSELF FOR NOT WORKING THINGS OUT. WE REALLY TRIED AND THAT’S WHY I SAID COUPLE GOALS IS OVERRATED."

Natalie also revealed that she went through physical abuse in the hands of her lover.

Tewa added that she wasn’t going to travel with him again. She will be travelling solo.

Videos of Natalie have been taken down on Instagram and YouTube. She went ham on Rnaze, refereeing to him as a broke man.

BROKEST NIGGA I’VE BEEN WITH, ALWAYS PRANCING AROUND A FACADE. SELFISH AF ALWAYS TO BE ‘FAMOUS’. IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW.