Why workers cry for corporate responsibility in flower farms

If there is one thing that women working in flower farms would like to happen in their daily lives, is having their employers adhere to and practice corporate accountability.

It is the failure of ensuring this practice that has left many women to be violated with impunity by their companies and colleagues.

One of the reasons for this state of affairs in Kenya, like in other African countries, is governments are keen to protect the interests of investors than those of the workers, their own people.

They therefore either look the other side or prescribe less punitive sanctions when the farms fail to adhere to the dictates of corporate responsibility.

Workers too are fearful of demanding that the farms abide by Corporate Responsibility. Instead they suffer in silence. This is because the high unemployment and demand for jobs, though low paying, make them persevere.

The other reason why they fear speaking and why government does not come to their rescue is because many of these farms are owned by powerful people who also happen to be in government.

This political interest in ownership or directorship of the horticultural business enterprises has contributed to failure of states in their duty to protect rights and demand corporates to respect rights of their workers as dictated by United Nations Guiding Principles.

These concerns were raised at this year’s UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) taking place in New York.

During one of the sessions organized by Hivos and its two partners under the [email protected] campaign – the Kenya Human Rights Commission and Uganda Women Lawyers Association titled: Strengthening Corporate Accountability and Decent Work for Women in Precarious Employment, participants decried the poor corporate accountability shown by Kenya’s horticultural farms.

This year’s CSW focused on social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

A topic that is quite relevant for women working in the sectors that are considered precarious. The forum therefore presents a good opportunity for both state and non-state actors to reflect on the issues affecting women workers.