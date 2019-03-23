Let's call a spade a spade, not a gardening tool

I am not sure at what point exactly euphemisms replaced straight talking all over the world, but the journalist in me thinks it may have gotten out of hand, especially in the media, and it is time said what we meant.

My dictionary defines a euphemism as “a mild or indirect word or expression substituted for one considered to be too harsh or blunt when referring to something unpleasant or embarrassing.”

So for instance in this era of the overly polite, people no longer die, as it is far too harsh and real. Instead, they pass away, they expire, they answer a heavenly summons (by the way interesting how even when people are as evil as possible, we don’t say they answered a hellish call) or we lose them. You get the picture.

This issue comes up for me a lot, and especially at this time when my country of residence, South Africa, is suffering power cuts which are described as “load shedding.” Obviously, somebody somewhere thought that the euphemism was less severe than the truth, which is: A power blackout may come at any time and sometimes without much warning. Of course, this is even more sensitive with less than eight weeks to an election, but more about that some other time.