Inside Mombasa woman’s quest for Guinness record 75 hours of cooking

After 26 hours of cooking, Maliha Mohammed’s voice had already gone hoarse because of the cold night next to Mombasa’s Indian Ocean and the instructions she was giving to her team.

Maliha, 36, had been offered space at Technical University of Mombasa’s e-Leaning Block to do a 36-hour cooking marathon rehearsal with her team.

On Saturday morning, we found her pressing to complete the remaining 10 hours. Maliha has been nominated in this year’s Guinness Book of World Records for the Longest Cooking Marathon to be held on August 12 in Mombasa’s Fort Jesus.

The Guinness Book of World Records is a reference book published annually, listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

Early morning on June 22, the Star visited Maliha and her team at Technical University of Mombasa, where they had been given space to do their cooking rehearsals. She had already done 82 recipes and was targeting 100 in 36 hours.

“This is my first trial with this team. I’m training them to endure pressure and withstand long cooking hours. We are doing 36 hours this June, next month we’ll be doing 54 hours non-stop cooking, and on August 12, I will be trying to break the Guinness Book World Record by cooking for a 75-hour marathon,” Maliha says.

The mother of two young girls says she is determined to break the Guinness World Record for most hours spent cooking.

The longest cooking marathon for an individual is 68 hours, 30 minutes and 01 seconds. It was achieved by Rickey Lumpkin II from the United States in Los Angeles, California on April 7, 2018.