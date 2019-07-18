Rwanda celebrates 25 years of liberation

Rwanda recently celebrated 25 years of liberation since Independence under the theme, 'Together we prosper'. The event was marked at Nairobi Hospital.

The community reminisced over the dark past of April 1994 between the Hutu and the Tutsi, and how progressively they have moved to a brighter today.

The Rwandan genocide was characterised by rape, killings, destruction of infrastructure and burning of businesses, but all that is now behind them.

Present were Rwandan High Commissioner Richard Masozera and Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba.