Close

SOCIETY

Rwanda celebrates 25 years of liberation

Event was held at Nairobi Hospital on July 4

In Summary

• The community reminisced over the genocide of April 1994

by EZEKIEL AMINGA
Fashion
18 July 2019 - 00:00
Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba (in hat) and Rwandan High Commissioner Richard Masozera lead army chiefs and other ambassadors in cutting a cake
Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba (in hat) and Rwandan High Commissioner Richard Masozera lead army chiefs and other ambassadors in cutting a cake
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a

Rwanda recently celebrated 25 years of liberation since Independence under the theme, 'Together we prosper'. The event was marked at Nairobi Hospital.

The community reminisced over the dark past of April 1994 between the Hutu and the Tutsi, and how progressively they have moved to a brighter today.

 

The Rwandan genocide was characterised by rape, killings, destruction of infrastructure and burning of businesses, but all that is now behind them.

Present were Rwandan High Commissioner Richard Masozera and Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba.

Hope and Patrick present a song
Hope and Patrick present a song
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Natasha performs a poem
Natasha performs a poem
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Rwanda Cultural Dancers perform
Rwanda Cultural Dancers perform
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
The audience
The audience
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EZEKIEL AMINGA
Fashion
18 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I couldn't lie enough to be a pastor, says Andrew Kibe
    19h ago Word Is

  2. I miss Bob asking us if we missed him, says Koinange
    20h ago Word Is

  3. Atwoli's wife celebrates birthday in Seychelles
    19h ago Word Is

  4. Zari in love with Governor Sonko
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Maina Kageni Reveals 'The One Thing I Regret' About The ...
    2yr ago Word Is

Latest Videos