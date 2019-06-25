Fun fashion trends you need to get your hands on

Starting from being popular among celebrities, influencers and fashion bloggers, these trends are big this season. What makes them the trendiest is that they are being recreated by many brands to offer to individuals at great prices. Read below to know if you've seen any of these around:

Big Chunky Sneakers

I have a big shoe size and I'm always looking for shoes that could make my feet look smaller. But hey! Big feet are a trend now. These white chunky sporty looking shoes can be worn with a dress, jeans, chinos, anything really. The days are gone when sportswear was only worn during sports. They are super comfortable for vacation, because you never know what you might encounter on your travels (a trek?)