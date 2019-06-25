Fun fashion trends you need to get your hands on

•Trends in 2019 everyone is following and you should too!
Starting from being popular among celebrities, influencers and fashion bloggers, these trends are big this season. What makes them the trendiest is that they are being recreated by many brands to offer to individuals at great prices. Read below to know if you've seen any of these around:
Big Chunky Sneakers
I have a big shoe size and I'm always looking for shoes that could make my feet look smaller. But hey! Big feet are a trend now. These white chunky sporty looking shoes can be worn with a dress, jeans, chinos, anything really. The days are gone when sportswear was only worn during sports. They are super comfortable for vacation, because you never know what you might encounter on your travels (a trek?)
Minimalist Jewelry
Simple jewelry, specially necklaces with small minimalist design not only make a boring outfit cute but also cater to different personal styles. Some come with the moon, some with beads, others can be layered to together to create a fresh look.These are also really cheap on sites like 'Shein' or 'Aliexpress'. Rings, bracelets, anklets are all trending with minimalist designs.
Neon
Neon is back and its most popular in green and yellow tones. This trend is so hot, and can be styled in so many ways. Some play it cool and wear it with blue and black neutral colors, some go all out and wear it with hot or neon pink.
Fanny Packs and Bum Bags
Who thought fanny packs could become fashion? But aren't they great? Did I mention convenient? Just put your phone, money, keys in one, throw it around your waist or neck and you're hands-free for the rest of the day. The are varieties that range from sequined, faux leather, printed and most popular are the 'athleisure' style bum bags.
Hair Clips and Accessories
We used to wear these as a kid, but now they are even cuter than what they used to be like back then. They come in animal print, pearl, and even neon colors. They come in sizes that vary from really small to relatively big ones like the ones in the photo below.
Cane Work Accessories
These are accessories include bags, hats and more bags that are made out of cane. They add a summer feel to all the outfits and are really trendy right now. Mombasa beauty who is a popular fashion blogger carries a cane bag in one of her Instagram pictures below.