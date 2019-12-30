International artists that graced Kenyan stages in 2019

•Chris Martin headlined the concert at Impala grounds
•Hundreds of reggae fans turned up despite the cold and rainy Nairobi weather
The Kenyan music industry is continuously growing with every passing year.
Many people have come to realise the artsy nature of music.
Just like local artists, international musicians have realised the huge fan base they have in Kenya.
Some of them have visited and performed more than twice in the country.
Here are some of the international artists who performed this year.
Konshens
Jamaican dancehall star Garfield Spence alias Konshens visited Kenya for the second time almost five years after his last visit.
Konshens stirred up Hype fest which was held on November 7 at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.
The bruk off yuh back hit maker as expected did not disappoint in his performance.
He thrilled his over 10, 000 energetic fans with an electrifying performance for three hours.
However, the one thing that stole the show for the wildly excited fans was one of Konshens' dancers.
The curvy dancer was aggressively daggering on the stage to the amusement of the audience.
Konshens is known for his extremely raunchy performances with explicit dancers.
T.I
American rapper TI headlined the hottest annual hip hop concert, Jameson connects this year. The event was held on December 7 at Nairobi's Uhuru Gardens.
The award-winning crooner performed some of his greatest hits including live your life, no mediocre, whatever you like among others.
Also, playing at the installation was an extensive lineup including Alternate Sounds, Khaligraph Jones, Bey T and Nviiri the Storyteller.
Dj Hypnotiq, Dj Redbone and Jo Kisila were on the decks as Al Black hosted the showcase.
Chris Martin
Jamaican reggae and dance hall artiste Chis Martin was also in Kenya this year at the Big Deal Concert.
Not even bad weather prevented reggae fans who thronged the venue on December 7 at the Impala Grounds.
The weekend love hitmaker greatly ignited the cold night with an on-point performance for the ages.
Fellow compatriots and musicians Future Fambo and D- Major also performed at the concert.
The concert also featured Kenyan musicians including Bensoul, KRG the Don, Elani and Masauti.
The showstopper was moved by the massive turn out and took to social media to appreciate his fan love.
“Nairobi! I am humbled! The love you showed me tonight, I’m that rain...if I spent all the money/valuables I possess I could not pay u for the love u gave me tonight!!! Thank you!!!! I love you all very much!” read his post.
The singer was dressed by Kenyan designer David Avigo of looks like Avido for the concert.
Morgan Heritage
The Grammy Award-winning reggae family Morgan Heritage also visited Kenya this year.
They performed at the much anticipated Tomorrow Leaders' Festival at the Kasarani Stadium on June 8.
The festival was a charity project between the Jamaican reggae stars and Kenya's hitmaker Naiboi.
The concert featured huge line-up performances from local to international artists, including Alaine, J Boog, Jemere Morgan, African acts Stone Bwoy and Jose Chameleon, and local acts Wyre the Lovechild, Naiboi and Shiko Femi One.
Morgan Heritage was majorly applauded for going all Kenyan in their video 'Pay Attention', featuring Patoranking.
The video, which was released in March featured Kenyan models under Ajumas agency.
The lead model on the video is a Kenyan, Marion Wangechi Atkins.
Apart from the models, the technical crew involved in producing the video was also Kenyan, including Kevin Bosco, known for other big videos in Kenya.
Jah Cure
Another Jamaican star who jet into the country this year was the sensational Jah Cure.
The King of Lovers Rock premiered at the Umoja Splash Festival on July 6 which is aimed to promote unity among the youth.
The much-awaited event was sponsored by Radio Jambo.
Jah Cure also toured the slums of Kayole guided by popular Instagram comedian Kartelo.
The Grammy Award- nominee last visited Kenya in 2013. Some of his well-known songs include 'Call on me' and 'Never find'
"I love Kenya and I think I have a connection with Kenyans," he said during a press conference.
Jah Cure said he sings love songs because they help in creating more lives.
He said he was happy that he got an opportunity to interact with the ghetto people.
Kanda Bongo Man
The Congolese musician was in Kenya during the two - day Koroga Festival which was held at the Bomas of Kenya.
The star curtain raised the event which celebrates African diversity in food, art and fashion.
His performance was proceeded by fellow compatriot-cum musician Mbilia Bel.
Other artists who performed at the festival included Emma Jalamo and Steve Kay.
Despite the cold weather, wet roads and mud, Kenyans turned out in large numbers to enjoy the African hits.
Bongo man is an internationally acclaimed Lingala musician.
He was living in Kenya for about five years before 1991.
The star was deported out of the country together with members of his band in still unexplained circumstances.
Femi Kuti
The 26th edition of Koroga Festival was graced by Nigerian Afrobeat musician Olufemi Kuti, popularly known as Femi Kuti.
Kuti who performed on the second day of the event was the main act of the festival.
Other artistes who performed include The Mushrooms, Jua Kali, Samido and Ethics from Kenya.
Kenyans came out in numbers and dressed to kill in African-themed attires.