Church wrangles through the prism of Mulwa play 'Redemption'

The great Irish theatre critic and playwright George Bernard Shaw once said that we use the mirror to see our face, but we use works of art to see our souls.

This month, the veracity of this statement came alive with the staging of one of our country’s best plays since independence, Redemption. The play was staged at the newly refurbished Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi on August 8.

It is an iconic play written by one of Kenya’s finest post-Independence playwrights, David Mulwa. Mulwa, turned 74 years of age and was celebrated by students and dons of the Theatre Arts department of Kenyatta University.

Redemption was written in 1989 as part of the celebrations of the National Council of Churches of Kenya. The play revolves around the role and dynamics of the church in our contemporary society. We have witnessed wrangles in church leadership in recent times. The play dissects the politics of administration of houses of God in our times.

Youth leadership in society and its reception by establishments is the heart of the matter in the play. In the story, a young pastor receives stiff resistance from the flock and higher powers of the church he has been posted to serve. The major issue is his rather youthful age, transformative ethos and the contestatory belief entrenched in society that leadership belongs to the elderly.

Using a set of conflicts pitting different members of the society, from the old versus the youth to the moral versus the hypocritical and so on, Mulwa later advocates redemption. He sees it as a portal through which our society can enter into a space of rehabilitation, reconstruction and redemption.

Speaking at the event to the Ugandan theatre and literary critic, Danson Kahyana of Makerere University, Mulwa pointed out that a human being needs both feet, not just one, however strong it may be. In the wake of the ongoing debate on the new CBC curriculum and the ascendancy of STEM subjects, he calls for the recognition and protection of the fundamental role that drama and other arts play in education. Drama and theatre are not just arts but pivotal methodologies also, by which instruction can be realised in schools and classroom situations.