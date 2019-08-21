Disney and Sony disagree over Spider Man

Tom Holland 'spider man' may not be appearing in the new Marvel movies.

The character who is signed under Sony will not be appearing in the Marvel Studios owned by Disney because a fresh deal couldn't be reached over the character.

Sony thanks Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for his contribution to the films and his guidance.

Feige played a big creative role in the last two Spider-Man films, starring the British actor Tom Holland.

Sony hopes that things might change in the future.

Tom is still contracted to Sony for two more films but the films might look different.

"There's more of a risk for these new, only Sony Spider Man movies not being as good as previous Disney made Spider Man films," BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra's film critic, Ali Plumb says.

"But it could be an opportunity for Sony to be more adventurous and edgy," he said.

Spider Man is a Marvel comic book character but in 1999 Sony bought the film rights for the superhero.

Sony made five films of its own featuring the character -three with Tobey Maguire and two with Andrew Garfield.

In 2015 the studio struck a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios, to bring Peter Parker and his alter ego into the MCU.

The deal meant Disney would co-produce and share profits from films featuring Spider Man.