Sho Madjozi impresses Kenyans with her new Swahili rap song

South African hip hop star Sho Madjozi has impressed Kenyans with her new hit ‘John Cena’ in which she raps in Swahili.

The 27-year-old stopped by the ‘A Colors Show’ studios in Berlin, Germany.

Sho performs her new song ‘John Cena in front of a turquoise backdrop.

‘John Cena’ is a previously unreleased single from Sho Madjozi, who released her debut album ‘Limpopo Champions League’ last year.

She recently became the fourth South African artist to win a B.E.T award for Best New International Act and the superstar made history as the first female South African artist to win a BET.

She also got recognition as the Female Artist of The Year award at the South African Music Awards, the country’s equivalent of the Grammy's in June 2019.

Sho Madjozi's real name Maya Wegerif has lived in South Africa and Tanzania, where she learnt to speak Swahili.

The musician doesn’t speak just one but almost four languages, which are; isiZulu, Tsonga, Sepedi, English, French, and Swahili.