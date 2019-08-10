AFRICAN TWILIGHT

Kenyan film screened at American University

It was produced by Alan Donovan and Erique Manjai

In Summary

• It premiered in May at the French Cultural Centre in Nairobi before going on a world tour

by ALAN DONOVAN
10 August 2019 - 05:00
Director Jack Rasmussen of American University introduces Alan Donovan of African Heritage House
The tour of the film 'African Twilight' produced by Alan Donovan and Erique Manjai of Nairobi continues in the US, following the US premiere in Los Angeles California on June 5, with showings in Fort Lauderdale and Washington DC on August l, where many in the diplomatic corp gave the film a standing ovation.

The film covers the spectacular launch of the double volume book African Twilight by Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher, their l7th book on the vanishing ceremonies and rituals of the African continent. It was held at the African Heritage House in Nairobi on March 3, which was the first event officiated by the then new minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Amina Mohammed.    

In May, the world premiere of 'African Twilight' was screened at the French Cultural Centre in Nairobi.

The film now moves on to New York City with preparations being made for a special showing at the Karen Blixen and Louisiana Museums in Copenhagen, scheduled for October. Other screenings to be announced.

