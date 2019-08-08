'Home alone' movie to be remade

'Home alone 'movie starring Macaulay Culkin 'Kevin' to be remade by Disney.

The 1990 Christmas classic will be reworked as well as ‘Night at the Museum’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’.

Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed during their latest earnings call.

“The three will be re-imagined for a new generation Disney+ the company's streaming service launches,” Bob said.

‘Home Alone’ saw Culkin star as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who was forced to protect his family’s abode from two burglars, known as the “Wet Bandits” after he was accidentally left there while they went on holiday over the festive period.

Culkin repeated his role in ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’, two years later.

Ben Stiller led a star-studded cast in 2006 fantasy film ‘Night at the Museum’, in which his museum night-watchman character Larry Daley discovers the exhibits come to life.

Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney, Ricky Gerais, Paul Rudd, and the late Robin Williams also featured in the movie, which was followed up by 2009’s ‘Night at the Museum’, ‘Battle of the Smithsonian’ and ‘Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb’ in 2014.

Zachary Gordon played the titular character in the 2010 comedy ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’, which was based on Jeff Kinney’s book of the same name.

The film was followed by three sequels, ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’, ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul’.