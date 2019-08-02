Bob Collymore tops Kenyan google search trends in July

The late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore leads the trending search on Google in Kenya in the month of July.

The Safaricom CEO died of cancer on the morning of 1st July this year at his home.

The football match between Everton and Kariobangi Sharks comes in second. Sharks beat the English Premier League team on penalties and won the SportPesa Cup at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani.

Coming in third is the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth, who died on the 26th this month at the Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with colon cancer.

Former KTN news anchor Esther Arunga was fourth after she was sentenced to 10 months in jail and immediately released on parole in a case involving the death of her son.

Arunga lied about the circumstances under which her son suffered fatal injuries at a family home where she lived with her husband, Quincy Timberlake, in Brisbane, Australia, in June 2014.

The fifth trending item was the Face App application.

Face App is a free app on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store with an age filter that makes people in photos look much older.

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidikia came in sixth. Vera has been very vocal about using skin lightening products.

She shocked Kenyans after she posted a picture of herself looking darker than usual and went on to release her second single dubbed ‘Mimi’.

She later flaunted her new Tanzanian boyfriend Dr. Jimmy Chansa who is also a musician on Instagram which led to a lot more people being interested in her love life.

Cancer was the seventh trending search. This is after several prominent people in Kenya succumbed to the disease with the latest being the late Bomet governor Joyce Laboso.

Kirinyaga governor, Anne Waiguru is eighth on trending.

The governor recently tied the knot to city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

Sodium Metabisulfite made to number nine after a detailed expose by NTV’s journalist.

In the expose he revealed how supermarkets and butchers were selling meat that had the chemical.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament, which concluded in July with the final game between Senegal and Algeria, rounded up the top 10 listings.

Other Trending personalities included Ukur Yatani, the late Disney star Cameron Boyce, Bob Collymore’s widow Wambui Kamiru, former Treasury CS Henry Rotich, Dennis Itumbi and acting Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph.