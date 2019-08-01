Meghan Markel to launch a fashion collection for charity

Meghan Markel, Duchess of Sussex will be launching a capsule collection of work wear.

Meghan announced that she's launching a capsule collection of wor kwear to benefit her royal patronage Smart Works.

Smart Works is a charity that provides clothing and coaching to unemployed women looking for jobs.

The former ‘Suits’ actress broke the news in the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, entitled ‘Forces for Change’, that she guest-edited over seven-months

Jigsaw, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners and Misha Nonoo designed the workwear capsule collection, according to an article written by Meghan in British Vogue.

"Many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity," wrote Meghan, who is guest editing the September issue of the magazine.

"Not only does this allow us to be a part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."

The duchess became the royal patron of Smart Works in January and had a public engagement at the headquarters that month. During her visit, she helped style one woman for a job interview.

Meghan said during her trip, "It's not just donating your clothes and seeing where they land, it's really being part of each other's success stories as women."