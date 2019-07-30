Katy Perry loses copy right case over her hit song 'dark horse'

Singer Katy Perry has been found guilty of coping a Christian rap ‘Joyful song’ for her hit song ‘Dark Horse’.

Christian rapper Marcus Gray accused Perry of stealing the beat and instrumental line from his song "Joyful Noise" to create "Dark Horse."

The verdict came 5 years after Gray alias ‘flame’ filed the lawsuit.

Katy denied she had ever heard the 2009 song ‘Joyful Noise’ by Flame before recording her track.

In their final verdict, the jurors found all six songwriters and all four corporations that released and distributed the songs were liable.

The songwriters include Perry and Sarah Hudson, who only worked on the lyrics, along with Juicy J, who only penned his guest verse.

Others found liable were Capitol Records as well as Perry's producers Dr. Luke, Max Martin and Cirkut, who came up with the song's beat.

The court to decide on how much in damages Gray maybe owned.

Dark Horse was released in 2013 on Katy's fourth album Prism and is one of her biggest hits.

It has sold more than 13 million copies worldwide and the video for the song was the first ever by a female artist to reach a billion views on both YouTube and Vevo.

In total, the video has been watched more than 2.6 billion times since its release in 2014.

Check out the two songs below;