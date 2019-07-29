Voice behind Minnie Mouse dies

Actress behind the voice of Minnie Mouse, Russi Taylor passed away in Glendale, California.

Taylor who has been voicing Minnie Mouse for over 30 years, died at the age of 75 years.

She was married to Wayne Allwine, who voiced Mickey who died in 2009.

Both portrayed their iconic characters longer than any other voice actors.

Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger, in a post, mourned Taylor as global icon.

"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor," Bob wrote on Twitter.

"For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world – a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere. We're so grateful for Russi's talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did."