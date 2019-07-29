'Ken Okoth played around in my studio' - Refigah

• Grandpa Records founder Refigah is mourning the loss of Ken Okoth, who he termed a friend, confidant and leader.
The music producer reminisced about Okoth saying, “The people he served always came first. When he approached me to support him in 2013 I did it wholeheartedly, through mobilising youths within my networks in Kibra.
“I did for him jingles for free including his customised remix of Fimbo Chap. [He was] genuine and authentic in his interactions with the constituents. I’ll truly miss him. But I will keep on praying for him till the day we meet again.
“I learnt a lot from Ken Okoth. All about humility and being a servant leader. For all the times I interacted with him, Okoth was never one to move around with bouncers. He was the most accessible leader I have ever come across. I never saw him run around with a fleet of cars.”
During the mega launch of Grandpa Records, to resume operations, at Olympic in May, Okoth tried out the studio booth and sang his heart out.
“We were just having fun in the booth, nothing serious,” Refigah told Word Is. He said no music project came out of that studio session.
“We have always worked together through our CSR projects and promoting talent. He always used to send me any talented artist he came across,” Refigah said.
“When I invited Honourable Ken Okoth as my chief guest for the launch, he instead invited Gor Semelango, then Youth Fund CEO, to be the chief guest. A truly selfless and humble leader.”
Refigah criticised callous individuals who are already thinking about taking over the vacant Kibra seat.
“It’s so sad, it’s barely 24 hours and people have started endorsing candidates of their choice. It’s a sad reality we care so much about positions and forget humanity. Ken has left a legacy that the people of Kibra will remember forever,” he said.
“The best thing we can do now as the great people of Kibra is to condole and support his family in this trying moment, let’s give Kibra’s greatest son a befitting send-off.”