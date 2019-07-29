'Ken Okoth played around in my studio' - Refigah

Grandpa Records founder Refigah is mourning the loss of Ken Okoth, who he called a friend, confidant and leader.

The music producer reminisced about Okoth saying, “The people he served always came first. When he approached me to support him in 2013 I did it wholeheartedly, through mobilising youths within my networks in Kibra.

“I did for him jingles for free including his customised remix of Fimbo Chap. [He was] genuine and authentic in his interactions with the constituents. I’ll truly miss him. But I will keep on praying for him till the day we meet again.

“I learnt a lot from Ken Okoth. All about humility and being a servant leader. For all the times I interacted with him, Okoth was never one to move around with bouncers. He was the most accessible leader I have ever come across. I never saw him run around with a fleet of cars.”