Esther Wahome eulogises dad as great man after losing battle to cancer

Gospel singer Esther Wahome is mourning the passing on of her father after a battle with cancer.

Wahome described her father as a great man, a mentor and prayer warrior.

The evangelist passed away at the weekend.

Here is the tribute she wrote to her father:

"RIP my loving dad EV.William Wahome Gikonyo. My dad, my mentor, my spiritual cover, my prophet, my friend, my greatest fan, my cheerleader.Today is the second day since you were transferred to heaven, and though I know you are in a better place, the pain is unbearable.

You taught me the word, you taught me to be a prayer warrior, you made me understand my kingdom mandate, you taught me music, you taught me how to proclaim and possess all that is my portion, you taught me how to pull down strongholds, you taught me how to take charge! You taught me resilience. You taught me kingdom mysteries, you raised a kingdom giant in me!!!You released a grace for nations upon me, and nations and kings received me.Though we have walked a painful journey this year as you battled cancer, I never heard you complain a single time!! You said God is great and good all the time, and those were the words you uttered with your last breath. I’m grateful to have spoken to you in your last minute, to have been there holding you, and to have had you pass on a mantle to me, before you crossed over.

Rest in Paradise great revivalist.RIP Baba Esther Wahome, as you preferred to be called.RIP EV. William Wahome Gikonyo."