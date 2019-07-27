‘Secret Obsession’ a disaster as a Netflix original

STARRING: Brenda Song, Mike Vogel, Dennis Haysbert

RELEASE DATE: July 18

We all love to Netflix and chill. Netflix provides a wide variety of content, which cover everyone’s preferance. Their content includes old stuff that we might like to watch again, or films produced by Netflix dubbed ‘Netflix Originals’. And there have been some amazing Netflix Original dramas and films. The film Bird Box comes to mind. The success of Sandra Bullock’s psychological thriller made us believe that Netflix had raised the bar on their production value.

Alas, someone from Netflix approved the script for the film ‘Secret Obsession’, and all the faith we had put in Netflix was lost.

The film starts like most thrillers would, a woman running from a hooded figure. As she flees from her pursuer, she is hit by a car. The woman is taken to hospital, where she is treated, but doctors say the accident caused her to have short-term memory loss. A man comes to the hospital looking for his wife who was in a road accident. He informs the doctors he is Russell Williams, the husband of the victim, whose name is Jennifer. Russell shows Jennifer photos of their life together. He informs her that her parents died in a fire two years previously and that she had quit her job.

Meanwhile, detective Frank Page investigates Jennifer’s accident but starts growing suspicious of Russell after finding out the information Russell gave him is false. After Jennifer is discharged, Russell takes her to their isolated home in the mountains. Frank’s investigation leads him to Jennifer’s former employer, and he learns Russell is another man and the man masquerading as Russell is Ryan Gaerity, a worker fired over temper issues.

‘Secret Obsession’ was trending on Twitter after its release, and not for good reasons but because no one could get over how bad the film is. It became the punchline for all bad movies. For all the hype Netflix had given this film, it might as well have been another Scary Movie.

Star Rating:

2/5