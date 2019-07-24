Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah spends night in Nairobi

England Premier League Star Mohamed Salah spent Tuesday night in Nairobi on transit to an undisclosed location.

He left on Wednesday morning amid tight security.

The Liverpool player was booked at Hilton Garden Inn on Mombasa Road.

"His team came here and talked to one of our bosses. They didn't want any information out. However, we enjoyed his stay," said a waiter at the hotel.

A night at Hilton Garden Inn costs anywhere from Sh14,000 for a standard room to Sh30,000 for a king one bedroom suite.

The hotel administration was under strict orders by his team to ensure the Premier League top scorer got a low-profile reception at the facility.

“We didn't know where he was heading,” a waiter said.

Staff described Salah as a humble young man.

Salah is an Egyptian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Liverpool and the Egypt national team.

Considered one of the best players in the world, he is known for his finishing, dribbling, and speed.