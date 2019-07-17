Beyonce`, 'The Exonerated Five' dominate the 2019 Emmy Awards Nominations

Emmy Awards is an American award that recognizes excellence in the television industry.

The event is an equivalent of The Oscars (for film), the Tony Awards (for theater)and The Grammy Awards(for music).

This year's event will be the 71st and it is scheduled for 15th September.

The 2019 Emmy nominations were just announced and it is all inclusive of Black, female and LGTBQ+ talents.

The outstanding nominees were Beyonce`, with her extensive renown Netflix special, Homecoming ,the Netflix limited series of The Exonerated Five, When they see us and the ground-breaking FX series Pose notched its first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Porter).

Queen Bey was recognized for her work on her Netflix documentary/Coachella performance special, Homecoming, in various categories.

Her writing and directing work were highlighted by the Television Academy as well as her crew's work in costuming and music direction. Homecoming's nominations include:

♦ Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

♦ Outstanding Costumes for Variety Nonfiction or Reality Programming

♦ Outstanding Direction for a Variety Special

♦ Outstanding Music Direction

♦ Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded)

♦ Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

The superstar already has four nods under her belt from her work on the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show, 2015's On the Run Tour with her husband, Jay-Z and her iconic 2016 release, Lemonade.

The black excellence didn’t stop there!