Beyonce`, 'The Exonerated Five' dominate the 2019 Emmy Awards Nominations

Emmy Awards is an American award that recognizes excellence in the television industry.
The event is an equivalent of The Oscars (for film), the Tony Awards (for theater)and The Grammy Awards(for music).
This year's event will be the 71st and it is scheduled for 15th September.
The 2019 Emmy nominations were just announced and it is all inclusive of Black, female and LGTBQ+ talents.
The outstanding nominees were Beyonce`, with her extensive renown Netflix special, Homecoming ,the Netflix limited series of The Exonerated Five, When they see us and the ground-breaking FX series Pose notched its first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Porter).
Queen Bey was recognized for her work on her Netflix documentary/Coachella performance special, Homecoming, in various categories.
Her writing and directing work were highlighted by the Television Academy as well as her crew's work in costuming and music direction. Homecoming's nominations include:
♦ Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
♦ Outstanding Costumes for Variety Nonfiction or Reality Programming
♦ Outstanding Direction for a Variety Special
♦ Outstanding Music Direction
♦ Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded)
♦ Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
The superstar already has four nods under her belt from her work on the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show, 2015's On the Run Tour with her husband, Jay-Z and her iconic 2016 release, Lemonade.
The black excellence didn’t stop there!
The Ava Duvernay-directed Netflix story of the Exonerated Five (formerly referred to as the Central Park Five), When They See Us, earned an impressive 16 Emmy nominations.
The four-part series was nominated in one of the most coveted categories of the event thus stands as one of the top dominating shows in this year's telecast.
When they see us earned nods for outstanding limited series, as well as outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Jharrel Jerome and outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie nominations for Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis.
The nominations are as follows:
♦ Outstanding Limited Series
♦ Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Jerome)
♦ Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Ellis, Nash)
♦ Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Marsha Stephanie Blake, Vera Farmiga)
♦ Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Asante Blackk, John Leguizamo, Michael K. Williams)
Other incredibly deserving nominees are:
♦ Billy Porter for an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series 'Pose'.
♦ Sterling K. Brown (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - This Is Us
♦ Viola Davis (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - How to Get Away With Murder)
♦ Anthony Anderson(Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Black-ish
♦ Don Cheadle (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Black Monday)
♦ Mahershala Ali (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - True Detective)
♦ Glynn Turman (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - How to Get Away With Murder)
♦ Cicely Tyson (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series - How to Get Away With Murder)
♦ Laverne Cox (Outstanding Guest Actrress in a Drama Series - Orange Is the New Black)
♦ Phylicia Rashad (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series -This Is Us)