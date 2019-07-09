Stranger Things 3 breaks Netflix streaming record

More than 40 million households watched the show in its first four days, according to Netflix, with 18 million-plus already having finished all eight episodes.

Netflix only recently started sharing viewing figures.

Bird Box topped the company's first list in January.

Eighty million people watched the horror-thriller film over four weeks.

Umbrella Academy, about a dysfunctional superhero family, was listed as having 45m viewers within its first month - the most for a series in the first quarter of 2019.

Stranger Things 3 has almost achieved that figure in a tenth of the time.

The figures are for the number of households that have watched the series, which is different to the total number of people who will have actually seen it.

Netflix says it counts a view when someone has watched at least 70% of an episode or film.