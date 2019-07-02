Kim Kardashian West lets go of 'Kimono' brand name

Just last month the reality star announced her new body wear line named 'Kimono' which Japanese bashed it terming it as cultural appropriation.

The Japanese called out on Kim saying 'Kimono' originated from their country and is one of their traditional garments worn during special occasions.

The conversation which trended on twitter with #kimOhNo had many Japanese complain that the trademarked brand, Kimono Intimates - a play on her name - disrespected traditional clothing.

Kardashian West initially defended the name in The New York Times last week, saying she wouldn't change it but on Tuesday, she said she would be announcing a new name in due course.

The reality show star-turned-designer posted on Instagram: "I am always listening, learning and growing... When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind."

She added: "After careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solution-wear brand under a new name."

The kimono, a loose long-sleeved Japanese robe, dates back to the 16th Century.

According to the Victoria & Albert Museum, "the kimono became the principal item of dress for all classes and sexes in Japan from the 16th Century and is still a symbol of Japanese culture".

One Japanese woman, Yuka Ohishi, told the BBC last week: "We wear kimonos to celebrate health, growth of children, engagements, marriages, graduations, at funerals. It's celebratory wear and passed on in families through the generations.

"[This] shape-wear doesn't even resemble a kimono - she just chose a word that has Kim in it - there's no respect to what the garment actually means in our culture."

Kim however did not apologize and this was seen as a way of marketing her upcoming brand.

We are looking forward to that.