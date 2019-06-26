Kim Kardashian launched an inclusive body wear which "celebrates and enhances the shape and curves of women".

Kim Kardashian's Kimono underwear meets Japanese backlash

This was however not taken kindly by the Japanese people who took to social media saying that the trademarked brand disrespects their traditional clothing.

The kimono, a loose long-sleeved robe typically tied with a sash, dates back to 15th Century Japan. Considered the national dress of Japan, it is now mostly worn during special occasions.

"We wear kimonos to celebrate health, growth of children, engagements, marriages, graduations, at funerals. It's celebratory wear and passed on in families through the generations," one Japanese woman, Yuka Ohishi, told the BBC.

"[This] shapewear doesn't even resemble a kimono - she just chose a word that has Kim in it - there's no respect to what the garment actually means in our culture."