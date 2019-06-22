Working long hours likely to give you a stroke

Recent research suggests that people who work long hours are significantly more likely to suffer a stroke.

The study found employees who juggle a demanding 10-hour work schedule every day for at least a decade are 45 per cent more likely to develop the life-threatening condition.

And, in a result that baffled the French researchers, the under '50s were more at risk than their older colleagues.

The research was carried out by Paris Hospital, Versailles, and led by Professor Alexis Descatha, of the occupational health unit.

Britons have been found to have the longest working days of anywhere in Europe.

Full-time employees in the UK work an average of 42 hours a week, which is almost 120 minutes more than the typical EU worker.

Irregular shifts, night work and the strain of a high-pressure job have all been blamed for poor health among employees.

To uncover how the working day may affect the risk of stroke, the researchers started analysing the hours of 143,592 French workers in 2012.

Of these volunteers, 42,542 (29 per cent) reported having long hours, which was defined as working more than 10 hours at a time for at least 50 days a year.