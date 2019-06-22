Kenyan celebrity couples making money together

Working with your partner to make money for the family can be hard but once you have that relationship and understanding, as Rashid Abdalla says, then it can be easy.

Celebrity power couples are a beauty to behold. From singing together to doing online comedy, these celebrities have proved the naysayers wrong and gone on to build empires together:

Wahu Kagwi and David Mathenge aka Nameless are considered Kenya's Jay-Z and Beyonce. They have been together for more than 10 years, working in the same industry. The couple has two beautiful daughters. In a recent interview Wahu said she does not consider her husband a celebrity, but the father of her daughters.

Rev Kathy Kiuna and Bishop Allan Kiuna are the most popular and celebrated church leaders who also give marriage advice to young couples, including Size 8 and DJ Mo. The wealthy couple run Jubilee Christian Church. They have been married for more than 20 years.

Timothy Kimani, alias Njugush, and his wife Celestine work together as online comedians. Celestine was her husband's director until early last year, when she started appearing in his videos. The two met at drama club in college. "She did not have talent, she was in the drama club so she could travel a lot," Njugush said in an interview with the Star. Various brands have been using the two as their advertising channel.

Bonfire Adventure CEO Simon Kabu and his wife Sarah Kabu run their travelling company together. Started in 2008, Bonfire is now the go-to tours and travel in Kenya. The couple started the company with Sh20,000 and in just a decade, it has grown to post an annual turnover of more than Sh1 billion, while employing more than 200 staff. The company has won many awards and clients along the way. The two strategise and innovate daily, introducing new products. They say it is not enough to just be the leading tour company.

TV presenter Lulu Hassan and her husband Rashid Abdalla anchor news together, something never seen or heard of before. Lulu says it is fun.

Bahati and Diana have only been married two years but their money-making strategy is to die for. Their latest project, Bahati Reality, is a perfect example. The two have started scooping ambassadorial deals. Diana also appeared in two of her husband’s most viewed song, Ten over Ten and Mapenzi.