Jack Rooster takes you home on his debut album "Nyumba"

Multi-talented Producer, DJ and Radio Host Jack Rooster has released his long-awaited album titled Nyumba.

The 11-Track House album features songs like the lead House single Wamlambez as well as other hit songs like All In and Sports Car.

This body of work that has been five years in the making features young Kenyan artists that represent the next wave of the African House sound.

The album is aptly named Nyumba which means “House” in Kiswahili due to the fact that it is the first Kenyan House Album ever produced in the history of music.

Jack Rooster who has been a long-time evangelist of House music, has been running a top trending radio show on Kenyan’s leading Urban radio station Homeboyz Radio called Caffé Mocha and podcast Deeper Sounds Of Nairobi for the past eight years.

He has been steadily honing his skills as a producer under the tutelage of his mentor Eric Musyoka, head honcho at the legendary Decimal Records where he is signed as Music Producer.

Like the show, the album is drenched in the creative passion and cultural connectivity of the artist.