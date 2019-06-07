Jack Rooster takes you home on his debut album "Nyumba"

• The 11-Track House album features songs like the lead House single Wamlambez as well as other hit songs like All In and Sports Car.
• Every track on the album has been specially crafted to tell a story, taking the listener on a journey of emotion.
Multi-talented Producer, DJ and Radio Host Jack Rooster has released his long-awaited album titled Nyumba.
This body of work that has been five years in the making features young Kenyan artists that represent the next wave of the African House sound.
The album is aptly named Nyumba which means “House” in Kiswahili due to the fact that it is the first Kenyan House Album ever produced in the history of music.
Jack Rooster who has been a long-time evangelist of House music, has been running a top trending radio show on Kenyan’s leading Urban radio station Homeboyz Radio called Caffé Mocha and podcast Deeper Sounds Of Nairobi for the past eight years.
He has been steadily honing his skills as a producer under the tutelage of his mentor Eric Musyoka, head honcho at the legendary Decimal Records where he is signed as Music Producer.
Like the show, the album is drenched in the creative passion and cultural connectivity of the artist.
Born and raised in Nairobi, Jack Rooster’s life has been shaped and influenced by the rhythms and sounds of the vibrant capital city.
His interaction with different personalities during his youth has had a profound impact on his worldview; this is clearly reflected in his music.
Whether it be heartache and confusion on Complicated and Castles, the optimism and resolve on Siangalii Nyuma, the thrill of success in Sports Car or the excitement and energy of African Parties in Afrika Disco.
Not forgetting the craziness of being a Rasta and the need for road safety on Dereva every track fully embodies an emotion that will create a virtual reality for the listener.
Young artists featured
Jack Rooster made a specific effort to feature young artists who are fairly unknown in the Kenyan music circles as he believes that “true musical gold is to be found in the souls of young artists”.
Featuring Young talents like Nuru, Terrianne Iraki, Kevin Grands and Decimal Records stablemates: Bon’eye, Khuhani, Konkodi and Brian Nadra means that the album is full of fresh and vibrant energy that will stand the test of time.
Nyumba was borne from the need to have an authentic Kenyan body of work that could set the pace for other similar works in line with the spirit of House Movement.
A movement of like-minded individuals who understand the House Music is indeed a feeling.
The album artwork features Jack flanked by two beautiful women on either side all in traditional African dress.
Take note that one of the women is expectant.
This is a deliberately impactful and colourful image designed to portray the connect of the past present and future, the shoot was conceptualized and directed by the talented Charity Mwathi.
True to Jack’s dramatic title track “Nyumba” based on House Legend’s Chuck Robert’s speech recorded in 1987, Jack had the groove.
Jack declared let there be House, and this is our House and our House music and Jack will make you move your body.