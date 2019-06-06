Rihanna named as the richest female musician

Forbes has named Rihanna as the richest female musician. Her net worth is $600 million.

The 31 year old vocalist tops the list ahead of pop icon Madonna, who finished second with $570 million, Céline Dion came in third with $450 million and Beyoncé rounded out the luxe list at $400 million.

Apart from making money from music, a lot of her riches come from her make up Fenty Beauty which she launched in September last year.

The make up is estimated to have made $100 million of sales in the first few weeks.

Her beauty range caters for darker skin tones and also people who are paler.

The Grammy winner has also cashed in with her lingerie line ,savage x fenty lingerie brand which she has partnered with LVMH, a French luxury good company.

Rihanna said using her business she hopes to create jobs and also use her fortune to help others.