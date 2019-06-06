Jussie Smollet won't be in Empire again

Jussie Smollett will not be returning to Empire, the show's co-creator Lee Daniels has now confirmed.

Responding to claims that writers were preparing for Smollett's comeback, Daniels tweeted: "Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire."

The actor was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January - which he's always denied.

But since the incident, there's been speculation over his future on the show.

Daniels's tweet is the first public confirmation that Smollett will definitely not be coming back for the sixth and final season.