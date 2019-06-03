Jabidii biggest winner at Groove Awards 2019

Jabidii, was the biggest winner during the 14th edition of the Groove Awards held on Saturday at the Movenpick Hotel in Westlands.

He had 11 nominations and scooped five awards.

His hit single China was voted the Reggae/Ragga Song of the Year. He also won Teens Choice Song of the Year, Collabo of the Year, Dance Style/Song of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

Other artists that won big were Eunice Njeri and Moji short Babaa.

Eunice Njeri made a surprise comeback by winning the Artist of the Year Award and Praise and Worship Song of the Year.