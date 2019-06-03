GROOVE AWARDS WINNERS

Jabidii biggest winner at Groove Awards 2019

Jabidii scooped five awards in the 14th edition of groove awards.

In Summary

•Jabidii had 11 nominations.

•Previously singer Bahati was the ultimate winner at the groove awards.

Jabidii (middle )scoops 5 awards,Moji Short Babaa (on his right) scoops 4 awards
Jabidii (middle )scoops 5 awards,Moji Short Babaa (on his right) scoops 4 awards
Image: COURTESY

Jabidii, was the biggest winner during the 14th edition of the Groove Awards held on Saturday at the Movenpick Hotel in Westlands.

He had 11 nominations and scooped five awards.

His hit single China was voted the Reggae/Ragga Song of the Year. He also won Teens Choice Song of the Year, Collabo of the Year, Dance Style/Song of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

 

Other artists that won big were Eunice Njeri and Moji short Babaa.

Eunice Njeri made a surprise comeback by winning the Artist of the Year Award and Praise and Worship Song of the Year.

Eunice Njeri scoops artist of the year award
Eunice Njeri scoops artist of the year award
Image: COURTESY

Moji Short Babaa jointly took home four awards for his Vimbada collabo with Jabidii.

Other artists that scooped awards were Amani Gracious aka Amani G who took home the Young Groover of the Year award.

Wahu wins Music Video of The Year Award
Wahu wins Music Video of The Year Award
Image: COURTESY

Benachi won the Diaspora Artist of the Year while secular songbird-turned-gospel singer, Wahu Kagwe, took her first Groove Award in the Music Video of The Year Award.

 

Groove Awards is set for next month

It is that time of the year again, and the Groove Awards season is here.This season kicked off with “Groove Camp” yesterday, bringing together ...
Sasa
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Lyndsay Nyawira
Entertainment
03 June 2019 - 11:47

Most Popular

  1. I rushed into marriage but it fell apart – Kansiime
    13h ago Word Is

  2. I regret calling my baby daddy a community husband — ...
    3mo ago Word Is

  3. Pregnant Jackline Mwende explains why she cheated on her ...
    2yr ago Word Is

  4. Melinda Gates: Why Kenyan women need more cash
    12h ago Lifestyle

  5. Githurai-based tout sells land to campaign for DP Ruto
    2d ago Word Is

Latest Videos