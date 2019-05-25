Tyler, the Creator’s 'IGOR'

Title: IGOR

Artiste: Tyler, the Creator

Genre: Hip hop/Rap, Funk, R&B

Release: May 17

Tyler Gregory Okonma, better known to the world as Tyler, the Creator, and for those who spend all their life on Instagram as Felicia the Goat, is back, and this time unearthly big. In the past, he never experienced the kind of critical acclaim he received on his fourth studio album, 2017’s “Flower Boy,” which actually saw him come out. Before that, he bloomed by making music whose sound incorporated fizzy sonics and profuse eruptions of synths and strings complemented with sordid lyricism.

Past projects like 'Cherry Bomb,' 'Wolf' and 'Goblin' might appear as chaotic in context, but Tyler always presented his fanbase with new creative concepts that truly solidified his place, not only as a musical talent but also as a creative genius. He’s extended this ingenuity to other fields, and he now can brag of owning a clothing line and even developing content for his own TV shows. But above all, he is here yet again to bless the world with another ingenious release, christened 'IGOR.'

After the first listen, you realise that this project is truly different, probably the kind that will require you to receive its sound signals from an unfamiliar wavelength. The distortions and eruptions present a post-genre mashup like no other. By the time you get to listen to it, probably the second or third time, you start to understand that Tyler no longer wants to exist in a safe space and would rather explore his far-reaching ideas. He presents the audience with an experience that he himself doesn’t want to define, but for the listener to establish.

The project, which is an actual mix of rap, funk and R&B, begins with “IGOR’s THEME,” which was first teased in a 50-second clip. The track features vocals from both Lil Uzi Vert and Solange, who help establish the concept that basically holds together the entire project. Playboi Carti and Charlie Wilson join on the romantic tune “EARFQUAKE,” which tells of a lover Tyler truly needs. Once again, Solange offers her vocals on “I THINK,” a track that explores Tyler’s mental state.

Tyler explores a relationship on the verge of ending on “RUNNING OUT OF TIME“ which incorporates vocals from Jesse Wilson. Together with Santigold, Tyler presents us with a hip hop-inflected moment on “NEW MAGIC WAND,” a track that sees him convince his lover not to leave him. He seems to be alluding to his sexuality on “A BOY IS A GUN,” a track that had initially been teased in a 28-second clip that had been posted on his social media.

Tyler's longtime collaborator and friend Kanye West makes it on “PUPPET” to detail the controlling nature of love. UK rapper slowthai, who also dropped his album on the same release date, appears on “WHAT’S GOOD”, and Cee Lo Green makes his mark on “GONE GONE/ THANK YOU.” “I DON'T LOVE YOU ANYMORE” sees Tyler getting over his infatuations with his crush. He then closes out the 12-track album with “ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?” a track that features his icon Pharrell Williams and that questions if he can still be friends with a past lover.

In actual essence, ‘IGOR’ sees Tyler trapped deep in his feelings. We experience sang and rapped moments of the artiste falling in and out of love. But what any listener will certainly take from this experience is a masterpiece produced, written and arranged by Tyler, the Creator. This is a perfect follow-up and indeed yet another brilliant attempt.

Star rating: 4 out of 5