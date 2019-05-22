Jury charges man in Nipsey Hussle's fatal shooting

A man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle has been formally charged, according to prosecutors in the United States.

New details have been made public about the charges against 29-year-old Eric Holder Jr.

He's accused of murder and two counts of attempted murder, after two other men were injured when the rapper was shot dead in March.

Mr Holder Jr pleaded not guilty last month.

Eric Holder Jr is also accused of assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon - someone who's already been convicted of a serious crime.

He's denied all the charges against him and is due to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on 18 June.