Jury charges man in Nipsey Hussle's fatal shooting

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead outside his own clothing business in South Los Angeles on 31 March.
Image: INSTAGRAM

A man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle has been formally charged, according to prosecutors in the United States.

New details have been made public about the charges against 29-year-old Eric Holder Jr.

He's accused of murder and two counts of attempted murder, after two other men were injured when the rapper was shot dead in March.

 

Mr Holder Jr pleaded not guilty last month.

Eric Holder Jr is also accused of assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon - someone who's already been convicted of a serious crime.

He's denied all the charges against him and is due to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on 18 June.

Eric Holder is accused of killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead outside his own clothing business in South Los Angeles on 31 March.

He died because of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, with the Los Angeles County coroner ruling the death a homicide.

Two days later, Eric Holder Jr was arrested in Bellflower, which is around 20 miles south east of where the rapper was killed.

Bail has been set at $6.53m, roughly £5.1m, and if found guilty he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Following Nipsey's death, tributes were paid from across the music industry.

Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake, Chance The Rapper, John Legend and Big Sean were among the artists that spoke about him.

He was nominated for best rap album at the Grammys earlier this year for his record Victory Lap.

Earlier this month, the lawyer representing Eric Holder Jr announced he was quitting the case.

Chris Darden said it was because "threats" had been made to members of his family including his children.

22 May 2019 - 12:26

