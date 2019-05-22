How to watch DStv on your phone

• If you’re a DStv customer, you don’t need to be at home with your decoder watch your favourite shows.
Life happens! Our experiences have taught us that it's seldom a comfortable feeling to catch up with a TV show that you missed by having someone tell you about it. DStv has you covered with DStv Now.
How does DStv Now work?
Suppose for one reason or another, you miss the Thursday night episode of Fear Factor on MTV Base. If you’re a DStv customer, you don’t need to be at home with your decoder watch your favourite shows. Instead, watch content on a variety of devices using the DStv Now service. These include desktop computers, laptops, Android and iOS-based tablets and smartphones.
To get started, you will need to sign up for DStv Now at now.dstv.com, then download the DStv Now app for iOS and Android smartphones and login to watch.
The service is available to all DStv packages. This is especially great for football fans because it’s now down to the wire in the European football leagues and with the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and Europa League gearing up for the finals.
Tips on using DStv Now
A few practical aspects of using this service to view content will be helpful to customers. For starters, using DStv Now you are able to view the same Live TV channels you have when using your decoder.
You can expect to consume the following amount of data while streaming Live TV (this is dependent on the speed of your Internet connection):
- SD channels: between 1.95 MB per minute and 13.5 MB per minute.
- HD channels can consume up to 20 MB per minute.
Watch any missed episodes or find new series and movies using Catch Up. Video sizes for DStv Catch Up vary in size, depending on the quality of the video and the length of the title.
- Series can range from 200 to 300 MB per episode.
- Movies can be anywhere from 700 MB to 1.2 GB.
Some of Kenya’s favourite DStv channels include M-Net Movies Premiere Africa (channel 104), Maisha Magic East (channel 158) and Supersport 3 (channel 203).