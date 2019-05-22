How to watch DStv on your phone

Life happens! Our experiences have taught us that it's seldom a comfortable feeling to catch up with a TV show that you missed by having someone tell you about it. DStv has you covered with DStv Now.

How does DStv Now work?

Suppose for one reason or another, you miss the Thursday night episode of Fear Factor on MTV Base. If you’re a DStv customer, you don’t need to be at home with your decoder watch your favourite shows. Instead, watch content on a variety of devices using the DStv Now service. These include desktop computers, laptops, Android and iOS-based tablets and smartphones.

To get started, you will need to sign up for DStv Now at now.dstv.com, then download the DStv Now app for iOS and Android smartphones and login to watch.