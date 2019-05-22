Four TV shows to watch, now that GoT is over

• Don't fret, we have got you covered!
While you reel from the heartbreak and disappointment that was the Game of Thrones finale, here are five T.V. shows you can indulge in now.
You
You is an American psychological thriller. It follows a bookstore manager, Joe, who meets Beck, an aspiring writer. Joe becomes infatuated and obsessed with Beck almost immediately.
In order to feed this obsession, he stalks her on social media and tries to get rid of anyone that comes between them.
The show currently has one season and 10 episodes, and has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.
It stars Penn Badgley as Joe, who is most famous for his role as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, and Elizabeth Lail as Beck.
Stranger Things
If you like a combination of science fiction, horror, the supernatural and period dramas, then Stranger Things is the show for you.
The show is based in the early 1980s in Hawkins, Indiana. It looks at the scientific research done by a local laboratory for the United States Department of Energy.
The lab also secretly does scientific research and experiments around the supernatural and paranormal, including conducting experiments on human subjects.
The experiments then lead to the creation of an alternate dimension called “the Upside Down”, which then starts to create a chaotic environment for the Hawkins’ residents.
The show has twists and turns that will leave you on edge the entire time. There are currently two seasons, with the third one underway.
Orphan Black
Keeping on the theme of science fiction and experiments on human bodies is Canadian T.V. show, Orphan Black.
The show kicks off with Sarah, who witnesses the suicide of another woman, Beth, who looks exactly like her.
Sarah then takes up Beth’s identity and occupation as a police detective. In the process of this, Sarah discovers that she is actually a clone and that there are dozens of clones spread out across America and Europe.
The clones are part of an illegal experiment on human beings.
The show explores the reasons on their creation, where they came from and who made them. It also looks at the nature versus nurture argument throughout the show.
The clones are all essayed by award-winning Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany, who does such a great job at this, you forget she is playing nearly everyone!
The show is complete with five seasons under its belt.
Black Mirror
We all love technology, right? But imagine this very technology starts to take over our lives in ways we cannot even imagine. And it already is.
Black Mirror is exactly that, and so much more!
Warning: It will freak you out, but it is so addictive.
Each episode varies from the last, but is equally good and will leave you with goosebumps each time.
There are currently four seasons with the fifth one coming out on 5 June.
Hurry up and catch up, you won’t regret it!