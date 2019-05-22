Four TV shows to watch, now that GoT is over

You is an American psychological thriller. It follows a bookstore manager, Joe, who meets Beck, an aspiring writer. Joe becomes infatuated and obsessed with Beck almost immediately.

In order to feed this obsession, he stalks her on social media and tries to get rid of anyone that comes between them.

The show currently has one season and 10 episodes, and has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

It stars Penn Badgley as Joe, who is most famous for his role as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, and Elizabeth Lail as Beck.