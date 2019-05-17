Game of Thrones petition reaches over 700,000 signatures

Game of Thrones (GoT) has been making social media rounds every Sunday since the airing of the first episode of its season finale in April.

Since then fans have been sharing feelings about the show on all social media platforms. It seems that many were disappointed by this season of the show. And one fan is really disappointed.

Dylan D. has started a petition to HBO for a whole new final season. That's right, a whole new final season.

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," Dylan wrote on Change.Org

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!" he added.

It seems that this sentiment was shared by 794,082 writers at present - it only keeps increasing.

And what are the fans' reasoning?

"Just feel that this story was rushed and that you killed off characters or dismissed characters with out the pay off's we have all been waiting for. Have no idea why you only wanted to make 6 eps and you took two years to it in," Claire wrote.

"Season 8 was just lazy and we fans deserve better!" Caroline wrote.

"I'm signing this because Benioff and Weiss made it clear they hate women and want to show them as the weaker and damaging sex (and frankly they're just not good storytellers either regardless of your views on women)." Jennifer said.

"Disappointing to say the least. Lousy scripting, lousy lighting and nothing but death and destruction. The writing of the final episodes is more than pathetic and a major insult for those who've followed the series." Jim expressed.

"The directing has been quite good. However, the writing has been horrendous and rushed something that should have taken several more episodes to establish." David said.

"The rushed pacing of this season along with the narrative's abandonment of character integrity have destroyed eight years of buildup," Kyle wrote.

And the reasons go on and on.

So will HBO recreate a whole new season? We wait to find out.