Is the Swahili telenovela genre revamping the TV industry in Kenya?

Those of us who grew up watching Swahili soap operas like Tausi, Penzi Hatari and Kisulisuli can agree that the TV industry in Kenya had all the makings of success and domination. These shows had solid actors like Ken Ambani (From a Whisper, Mali) who quickly rose to fame and became household names. We were on the path to greatness, but somewhere along the way, in between proliferation of Nollywood movies and Mexican telenovelas in Kenya, the industry lost its mojo.

A few years later, perhaps in a bid to revamp the TV industry with modern content, storytellers emerged with urbanite TV shows that were predominantly in English. Granted, some of them were worth watching but it seemed like we were running away from Swahili, and by extension our own authentic stories. In the process, the TV industry failed to showcase the true picture of a Kenyan story that we could all relate to.

But a lot has changed in the recent past with the emergence of Swahili telenovelas like Sumu la Penzi, Saida, Nira, Maza, Aziza, Selina and the newest kid on the block – Pete. With the rebirth of this genre, filmmakers like Reuben Odanga are revamping the TV industry in Kenya, one story at a time.

Odanga who is the director and co-founder of Multan Production, the production house behind some of the best Swahili telenovelas to ever come out of Kenya like Nuru, Nira, Saida and Selina says that the importance of language cannot be ignored especially if you know who your target audience is.