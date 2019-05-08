KOT react to Idris Elba look-alike

• Kenyan sports journalist supposedly looks like Idris Elba.
Nearly everyone is in love with Idris Elba, so what happens when Kenyans on Twitter are met with a look-alike? Read on to find out.
Twitter user, Philip Ologa posted a tweet about a Kenyan sports journalist that supposedly looks like Idris Elba. And KOT has reacted.
Meet @idriselba Look alike in Nairobi ➡️ @kennethnato a sports Journalists pic.twitter.com/c7R8tHDRWr— Digital Humanitarian (@PhilipOgola) May 8, 2019
Some have outright denied it calling him a low budget Idris Elba.
Damaris tweeted, “No pls.”
“We are not boarding!!!nope nope nope,” said Ciiku.
User Kweensaka simply said, “low budget.”
“Please God no... This is blasphemy,” said Vionna.
Some Twitter users came up with different names for the sports journalist.
“Idris Elba Lite,” tweeted Chemosi.
Kitoo Mathendu said, “more like Indris Elmba.”
“Wepukhulu himself. We shall call him Idris L. Pa,” tweeted Michael.
Humble African said, “Idris Amalemba [you] meant?”
Other Twitter users offered advice.
“Honesty is a virtue. Please tell him the truth,” said Herbert.
“Needs a good shave. His barber is whack n a nice suit,” one user tweeted.
"With equal access to personal stylists, grooming services, dietician etc (translation wealth!)....Elba 2.0," tweeted Beryl.
Looks like a majority of KOT disagree. What do you think?