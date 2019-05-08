LOOK-ALIKE?

KOT react to Idris Elba look-alike

Some have outright denied it calling him a low budget Idris Elba.

In Summary

• Kenyan sports journalist supposedly looks like Idris Elba.

Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Image: Courtesy

Nearly everyone is in love with Idris Elba, so what happens when Kenyans on Twitter are met with a look-alike? Read on to find out. 

Twitter user, Philip Ologa posted a tweet about a Kenyan sports journalist that supposedly looks like Idris Elba. And KOT has reacted. 

Some have outright denied it calling him a low budget Idris Elba.

Damaris tweeted, “No pls.”

“We are not boarding!!!nope nope nope,” said Ciiku.

User Kweensaka simply said, “low budget.”

‏“Please God no... This is blasphemy,” said Vionna.

Some Twitter users came up with different names for the sports journalist.

“Idris Elba Lite,” tweeted Chemosi.

Kitoo Mathendu said, “more like Indris Elmba.”

“Wepukhulu himself. We shall call him Idris L. Pa,” tweeted Michael.

Humble African said,  “Idris Amalemba [you] meant?”

Other Twitter users offered advice.

“Honesty is a virtue. Please tell him the truth,” said Herbert.

“Needs a good shave. His barber is whack n a nice suit,” one user tweeted.

"With equal access to personal stylists, grooming services, dietician etc (translation wealth!)....Elba 2.0," tweeted Beryl.

Looks like a majority of KOT disagree. What do you think? 

 

'Turn Up Charlie' is Idris Elba as average Joe

The real-life version of Charlie, Craig David, makes a cameo appearance
Sasa
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Meera Pattni
Entertainment
08 May 2019 - 15:32

Most Popular

  1. KOT react to Idris Elba look-alike
    2h ago Entertainment

  2. Nothing hurts like rewearing same clothes — Khaligraph
    13h ago Word Is

  3. How King Kaka met his wife
    13h ago Word Is

  4. ‘Pigwa Shoka’ a love song misjudged - Sheddy Empire
    13h ago Word Is

  5. French Embassy launches Piscca Fund
    18h ago Society

Latest Videos