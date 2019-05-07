Lady Gaga takes on 'Camp' at Met Gala in gowns, underwear

Her final reveal before a makeup touch-up on the carpet was a black bra, panties and sky-high platform boots.

"Roar" singer Katy Perry came dressed as a chandelier, even wearing one on her head. "I like to be of the light and obviously be the light, she said about her 40-pound costume by Moschino.

Anna Wintour, the American Vogue editor-in-chief who hosts fashion's biggest night each year, was one of the first up the red-carpet-turned-pink for the evening wearing a shimmering Chanel gown topped by a cape of pink feathers that were tipped in black, a nod to the night's mascot, a flamingo.

Camp, a theme that embraces humour, exaggeration and liberal interpretation, was inspired by writer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp.'" Trends on the pink carpet included gold lame and sequins, feathers, neon, and oversized sleeves, skirts and trains.

Performer Billy Porter, dressed in head-to-toe gold, summoned ancient Egypt when he was carried into the gala on a litter by six shirtless men.