Avengers Endgame is a fitting tribute to the long-running franchise

Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson

Based on: ‘The Avengers’ by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby

Release date: April 26

Since Thanos wiped out half the population in Avengers: Infinity War, Tony Stark and Nebula are stuck somewhere in Space, without any contact to the outside world. Just as their oxygen supply is about to run out, they are rescued by Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. Stark is reunited with the remaining Avengers, as well as his wife and daughter.

The remaining Avengers track down Thanos where he lives alone in an isolated planet. Thanos tells them he has destroyed the Infinity Stones. Whatever he has done cannot be undone. In a fit of rage, Thor kills Thanos.

Five years later, The Avengers are still searching for ways to undo the past, but the situation looks hopeless. Especially with Tony Stark out of the game. Hope is restored when Ant Man returns from the quantum realm, stating that he had only been stuck in it for five hours. Meaning that with time travel, the Avengers might be able to undo the past. With the help of Stark, they manage to create a device that will allow them to go back in time to retrieve the stones before Thanos gets a hold of them.

If there’s a franchise people take seriously, it’s Avengers. The cast and fans spent the entire opening weekend urging those who see the film first not to spoil the ending for those who haven’t seen it yet using the hashtag #dontspoiltheendgame. Those who did not heed the warning faced the wrath of the Twittersphere.

American footballer LeSean McCoy almost paid the heavy price after he tweeted out the ending to the movie. Fans called out on NFL to suspend him. They even signed a petition!

The film is almost three hours long; long enough to tie up loose ends, as well as give foundation to a new generation of Avengers. When all is said and done, this was the hardest goodbye in the Marvel Universe.

Star rating: 4 stars