Why more Kenyans should watch Game Of Thrones

Every once in a while, pop culture is blessed with a phenomenon so great that everyone, regardless of age; gender, race or fan base is instantly hooked. For us, that came in the form of George R.R. Martin’s groundbreaking epic fantasy Game of Thrones.
We were first introduced to the seven kingdoms in 2011 and I, along with millions of viewers around the world eagerly tuned in every week.
Now after two years of waiting, we are three episodes in and all reeling from the most intense episode of the series so far.
After years of warnings from Jon Snow, the white walkers have finally arrived at Winterfell, and the great battle is upon us.
Despite different power struggles, reunions, side stories and arguments, most (looking at you Cercei) of the Seven Kingdoms have put aside their differences because nothing else matters other than defeating the dead.
What follows is the most epic, three-act battle filled with action, drama and suspense, that could not possibly disappoint even the most die-hard Game of Thrones fans.
And that broke the record for the most consecutive days filmed for a battle, beating out Lord of the Rings.
We’ve gotten to know the different families and storylines with various degrees of success. We fell in love with the noble Starks from the North with their collection of offspring, each bringing something different to the table.
We watched them grow from unsure, naïve children to rulers, warriors, whatever Bran is and straight up bosses! We instantly distrusted the Lannisters, were inspired by Daenerys the mother of dragons, the surprise hero and symbol of female empowerment.
When our favourite characters triumphed, we celebrated. We held our breath during every tension-filled, anxiety-ridden battle and mourned when we lost characters who had become as dear to us like our very family.
Game of Thrones stopped being just a TV show, it became a movement. It inspired hours of discussion in schools, homes and offices. It started careers and became the greatest blockbuster television has ever seen.
Now after seven whole years, our favourite show is coming to an end, but not before – as we have been promised, the greatest season so far. Season 8 is the culmination of years of dedicated watching and scouring of the internet for obscure fan theories, trying desperately to prepare ourselves for what is already the greatest emotional rollercoaster TV has ever given us.
For those of us who have been there from day one, know that we’re going to lose a few faces and we are prepared for twists that M Night Shyamalan could only wish to compare to. It isn’t for the faint-hearted, but it is a show that will stay with us for many many years to come.
So why should more Kenyans watch Game Of Thrones
Luckily, we no longer have to search the internet for fuzzy streaming sites, so often subject to the whim of our internet connections. Nor do we have to contact all our friends looking for one who has a copy downloaded so we can get our fix. No, it's gotten much easier to watch out favourite show.
In a fantastic new announcement, Showmax is now streaming brand new episodes of Game of Thrones every Monday night at 11:00 PM. And for those of you who are not quite on the bandwagon yet, stop fighting it, all the episodes are on there. You can binge-watch Season 1 through to Season 7.
For the rest of us, we'll be streaming it on Monday, possibly armed with various blankets and pillows for the scary parts, definitely with a fortifying drink to calm our nerves and a friend or two, because emotional support is a thing! Until then, see you for the battle for the Seven Kingdoms.
Remember Winter is here….
