Why more Kenyans should watch Game Of Thrones

Every once in a while, pop culture is blessed with a phenomenon so great that everyone, regardless of age; gender, race or fan base is instantly hooked. For us, that came in the form of George R.R. Martin’s groundbreaking epic fantasy Game of Thrones.

We were first introduced to the seven kingdoms in 2011 and I, along with millions of viewers around the world eagerly tuned in every week.

Now after two years of waiting, we are three episodes in and all reeling from the most intense episode of the series so far.

After years of warnings from Jon Snow, the white walkers have finally arrived at Winterfell, and the great battle is upon us.

Despite different power struggles, reunions, side stories and arguments, most (looking at you Cercei) of the Seven Kingdoms have put aside their differences because nothing else matters other than defeating the dead.