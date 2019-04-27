Simi’s 'Omo Charlie Champagne'

Title: Omo Charlie Champagne, Vol 1

Artiste: Simi

Genre: Afropop, World

Release: April 19

It’s pretty appropriate if you listen to Nigerian singer and songwriter Simisola 'Simi' Ogunleye. She’s spent a better part of her musical career educating us on how to love, from self-appreciation to the adoration of those we love. This experience, which also includes her ever-growing fanbase, has inspired her to continue writing endless tunes, whose thematic concern revolves around romance.

Simi is clearly a talent. She has plenty of significant works to her name. Her 2016 joint EP with Falz the Bahd Guy, ‘Chemistry’, might have created the breakthrough she needed in the music scene, but it was her 2017 eponymous studio album, ‘Simisola’, that solidified her place in the music scene. Now, Simi is back with a new full-length project christened ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’, which she released on her birthday.

With her skill and delivery, she kicks off the 13-track album with a touching and sombre “Charlie”, a tribute to her father, who died a few years ago. With the impressive delivery on the second track “Ayo”, it’s not hard to imagine why she’s earned a spot among the great acts of our generation. Patoranking joins her on the up-tempo love tune “Jericho”. Her husband Adekunle Gold offers his vocals on “By You”, a track that sees both artistes exchange vows and commit to their love.

Simi recruits Maleek Berry’s vibe on “Immortal” and doesn’t leave out her longtime collaborator Falz, who again offers his brilliance on “Mind Your Bizness”, a track that seeks to inform listeners to avoid involving themselves with other people’s affairs. Simi ties together the fun and delivers other essential tracks like “Love On Me”, “Move On”, “Lovin’”, “Please” and “I Dun Care”. We also get to experience a spoken interlude titled “The Artist”, where she highlights what artistes have to go through in the industry.

'Omo Charlie Champagne' is yet another impressive attempt from Simi. The sound might feel very familiar, but she manages to give her audience an experience. And that’s important. Her voice still stands out and the results of her effort are this charming. We can’t wait for the second volume of the title, if indeed there is a sequel.

Star rating: 3 out of 5