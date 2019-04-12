Twitter reacts to Bollywood's big trailer release

• Student of the Year 2 is set to release on 10 May
• It is part of the Student of the Year franchise and is produced by Bollywood big shot, Karan Johar
One of Bollywood’s big releases this year is Student of the Year 2 (SOTY), starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.
It is a sequel of Student of the Year which had starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.
While the plot of the film remains unknown, it is expected to be like Student of the Year, which showed students competing for a ‘Student of the Year’ trophy. And like most Bollywood movies, there is dance, drama, love, and action.
The trailer was launched on Friday, and Twitter remained a tiny bit unimpressed commenting on the bad acting and unrealistic air around the film’s set-up.
“A flying, shirtless Tiger and 2 eye candies. #SOTY2Trailer is just as I had expected - TERRIBLE!! Tiger can't act to save his life,” tweeted Gamer Boi.
Tanushree said, “SOTY2 Be like: *setting unrealistic standards for school/colleges noises*.”
“Can’t remember of any Bollywood movies depicting true college life. Watching SOTY2 trailer seems like it is an adaption of X Men,” Shiv tweeted.
Avi said, “Nothing new ..only promoting [nepotism] kids, which even don’t know the meaning of acting.”
Another Twitter user said, “In St. Teresa college everything happens, javelin throw, swimming, track events, dance competition, flirting with girls, jumping around, stunts, fighting, [the] only thing you don’t do is study, what kind of a college is this, why don’t you study?”
Many Twitter users pointed out the hilarity at the superhero crossover that can be seen on the trailer.
This is easily the biggest crossover in the history of the movie world.
No one asked for this, but still we got it. What Marvel and DC could not do, has been done by KJO
Other Twitter users said they would watch the movie because of the actors’ good looks, and others said the movie would be saved because of the young fan base.
“I might watch SOTY2 just for Tara Sutaria, [because] how can someone resist that face?” tweeted Aditi.
Joff tweeted, “Tiger has huge fan following in the age group 10-16, considering that it will be [a] super hit.”
Student of the Year, which came out in 2012 was rated with 5/10 stars on IMDB, and was received averagely by its audience. It had a box office collection of about US$1.25 million, which Box Office India thought was a poor showing for having been released on 300 screens.
How will the prequel do? Time will tell.
The biggest franchise of Bollywood returns with Student Of The Year 2 starring the incredible Tiger Shroff & introducing two new gorgeous girls - Tara & Ananya.
