Twitter reacts to Bollywood's big trailer release

One of Bollywood’s big releases this year is Student of the Year 2 (SOTY), starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

It is a sequel of Student of the Year which had starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.

While the plot of the film remains unknown, it is expected to be like Student of the Year, which showed students competing for a ‘Student of the Year’ trophy. And like most Bollywood movies, there is dance, drama, love, and action.

The trailer was launched on Friday, and Twitter remained a tiny bit unimpressed commenting on the bad acting and unrealistic air around the film’s set-up.

“A flying, shirtless Tiger and 2 eye candies. #SOTY2Trailer is just as I had expected - TERRIBLE!! Tiger can't act to save his life,” tweeted Gamer Boi.

Tanushree said, “SOTY2 Be like: *setting unrealistic standards for school/colleges noises*.”

“Can’t remember of any Bollywood movies depicting true college life. Watching SOTY2 trailer seems like it is an adaption of X Men,” Shiv tweeted.

Avi said, “Nothing new ..only promoting [nepotism] kids, which even don’t know the meaning of acting.”

Another Twitter user said, “In St. Teresa college everything happens, javelin throw, swimming, track events, dance competition, flirting with girls, jumping around, stunts, fighting, [the] only thing you don’t do is study, what kind of a college is this, why don’t you study?”

Many Twitter users pointed out the hilarity at the superhero crossover that can be seen on the trailer.