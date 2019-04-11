Kim Kardashian reveals she plans on taking the bar exam in 2022

Kim Kardashian has revealed she plans on taking the bar exam in 2022.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, the reality star, 38, said she was inspired to pursue law after working to grant Alice Marie Johnson clemency last year.

Kim began a four year long apprenticeship at a San Francisco law firm last summer in order to prepare for the exam, and now studies 18 hours a week with two practicing attorneys.

Though Kim did not attend college or law school, she is able to pursue her dream through an alternative path.

'Reading the law' allows people to take the bar by apprenticing through a practicing lawyer or judge.

Kim now meets with mentor lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney in order to complete a required 18 hours of supervised study every week.

Meeting with Jessica and Erin also allows Kim to remain in Los Angeles, after months of traveling to San Francisco to complete her studies.

This summer Kim will be taking the 'baby bar', an exam administered by the state that will allow her to study for three more years if she passes.

Overall, the concepts have been coming easily to Kim.

'First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts. To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds,' she said.

Jessica predicts Kim will pursue a path in criminal law, though hesitated to say the reality star would actually appear in courtrooms.

Kim's decision to begin a legal career did not come lightly.

The daughter of famed lawyer Robert Kardashian explained to the magazine: 'I had to think long and hard about this.'

After working side by side a team of lawyers and even meeting President Donald Trump, Kim knew it was time to educate herself in order to better help others.