Wurld's "Love Is Contagious"

Title: Love Is Contagious

Artiste: Wurld

Genre: World, Pop

Release: March 22

It’s very easy to set the bar as an artiste, especially if you make your entirety part of the creative process. Sadiq Onifade’s blue hair feels like an encapsulation of his being and musical narrative. Better known to the world as Wurld, he not only presents himself as a musician but also as a style icon, who impressively melds his individualism into his craft.

The Nigerian-American singer and songwriter is back after his 2013 debut EP ‘Evolution.’ As an artiste who's worked with quite a number of top names, his musical maturation is quite evident. His latest EP, ‘Love Is Contagious’, sounds just as good as we would expect, with his rare hair hue making such a brilliant idea for the EP's cover artwork.

The nine-track EP kicks off with a collaborative effort, “Show You Off”, featuring Major Lazer's Walshy Fire and Shizzi. The afro pop-inflected tune details the artiste’s will to showcase his beautiful lover to the world. Happiness is important and maybe ought to be infectious, and that’s the message on the second track, “Contagious”.

Again, you can feel the Nigerian influence on “Gbemisoke”, as the artiste lays emphasis that Africa is indeed the future. The slightly over a minute track “Wishes and Butterflies” introduces us to the contemporary side of Wurld, who also goes ahead to incorporate the trap drum beats on “Feel Right.”

“Candy” exhibits Wurld's romantic element over calm instrumentation. He proceeds to show his love again on “Drown” then closes out the project with the acoustic tune “So Good.” After 33 minutes, you get to experience that Wurld is about the good vibes, and perhaps a couple of tracks are likely to land on your happy playlist.

Whatever you may think about ‘Love Is Contagious,’ it’s undeniably one of the most untroubled, joyous and intriguing records put out by an artiste still making attempts to solidify his position – not just as a pop artiste but also in the contemporary alternative scene. Wurld delivers a record that is held together by his diverse influences and impressive, emotional vocals.

Star rating: 3 out of 5