Harmonize's "Afro Bongo" EP is a charm

For many of Harmonize’s listeners, they relate with the charm he presents on "Afro Bongo."
Title: Afro Bongo - EP
Artiste: Harmonize
Genre: World, Afro Pop, Bongo
Release: March 15, 2019
After years of significant attempts at the music scene, Tanzanian crooner Rajab Abdul Kahali - known to the public as Harmonize or as Konde Boy - has earned a permanent place on our airwaves. His brilliance has distinguished him and his fellow WCB Wasafi Records counterparts from the plethora of artistes in East Africa.
Along the way, Harmonize has accumulated a massive fan base who are regularly playing his music and flooding his shows. One thing we cannot contest is that he understands it’s his moment and he is doing whatever it takes to continue delivering endless hits.
Contrary to the norm of releasing singles, Harmonize has just released a 4-track compilation christened ‘Afro Bongo’ which is indeed his first major project ever.
The 12-minute project is introduced by a Burna Boy verse on “Kainama” where we get to experience him sing in Swahili alongside Harmonize and Diamond Platnumz.
This powerful combination is an outright success as the artistes offer a big enough hit destined to dominate the club and radio. For what’s it’s worth, it’s a good start.
AFRO BONGO Enjoy Kainama official video a song on Afro Bongo EP featuring Africa's finest, song produced by Mix Master Garzy Video Shot and directed by ...
Ask around: You love who you love. Yemi Alade joins on the second track “Show Me What You Got” to explore the adoration one has for their lover. Mr. Eazi is then recruited on another Afro Pop tune “Tepete” which also details the adulation the artiste have for their lover. The project closes out with “Nitekenye,” a love song that sees Harmonize exhibit his vocal capabilities.
In this highly volatile music industry, artists look to Harmonize and his closest associate for safety and stability. Here's an artiste who easily combines the influences of Bongo and Afro Pop, getting some of the biggest names to work with him to release a successful project; what is there not to admire about Harmonize.
For many of Harmonize’s listeners, they relate with the charm he presents on "Afro Bongo." He has found his comfort and despite part of his success being credited to his involvement with Wasafi, he has found his lane and gladly sticks by it. For an artiste who doesn’t do this often, this effort is impressive and maybe he should focus on delivering more projects in the future.
Star rating: 3 out of 5
Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘