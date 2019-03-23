Harmonize's "Afro Bongo" EP is a charm

Title: Afro Bongo - EP

Artiste: Harmonize

Genre: World, Afro Pop, Bongo

Release: March 15, 2019

After years of significant attempts at the music scene, Tanzanian crooner Rajab Abdul Kahali - known to the public as Harmonize or as Konde Boy - has earned a permanent place on our airwaves. His brilliance has distinguished him and his fellow WCB Wasafi Records counterparts from the plethora of artistes in East Africa.

Along the way, Harmonize has accumulated a massive fan base who are regularly playing his music and flooding his shows. One thing we cannot contest is that he understands it’s his moment and he is doing whatever it takes to continue delivering endless hits.

Contrary to the norm of releasing singles, Harmonize has just released a 4-track compilation christened ‘Afro Bongo’ which is indeed his first major project ever.

The 12-minute project is introduced by a Burna Boy verse on “Kainama” where we get to experience him sing in Swahili alongside Harmonize and Diamond Platnumz.

This powerful combination is an outright success as the artistes offer a big enough hit destined to dominate the club and radio. For what’s it’s worth, it’s a good start.