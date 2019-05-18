How to achieve widely important goals

We all have goals that we wish to achieve, whether on a personal level, like running a marathon, or on a broader level, like attaining a set of goals for the organisation we work in and are leaders in.

We live in the age of ‘guide’ books that tell us how to navigate our life decisions and plans in order to achieve these goals.

One such book is “The 4 Disciplines of Execution” by Chris McChesney, Sean Covey and Jim Huling. With a foreword from Clayton Christensen.

The book is a four-part manifesto on the execution of different practices that will help you attain your goals, no matter what they may be.

It is split up into three parts, which includes The 4 Disciplines of Execution, Installing 4DX With Your Team, and lastly, Installing 4DX In Your Organisation.

It explores the four disciplines of execution, which include Focus on the Wildly Important, Act on the Lead Measures, Keep a Compelling Scoreboard, and Create a Cadence of Accountability.

In explaining the four methods of execution, the book talks about the ‘whirlwind’. This is loosely described as the amount of energy taken to keep your operation going on a daily basis.

It looks at how to go about making the most of what you have through this whirlwind. In the book, the goals are referred to as widely important goals (WIG).

It gives you this information without overwhelming you and breaks the methods down in a simplified manner that show a realistic way of attaining whatever WIGs that have been set out.

The book is realistic and relatable in many aspects. Throughout the book, you are given real-life relatable examples that can be executed when applying to achieve these WIGs. In addition, it clearly states the systematic manner in which you should go about achieving them.

It further gives tips on how to measure that your WIGs are being achieved in a manner that is very much to the point. It also gives suggestions on how to get the best out of each team member.

When talking about the teams and goal measurement, the book advises on more “fun” ways to measure them, while giving positive examples on how to talk to the team members.

Overall, the book is clear-cut and to the point in telling the reader how to go about attaining their WIGs without overwhelming them with difficult information.

It is a book that can be applied to all facets of life.

The book will be available at Text Book Centre, Sarit Centre, from May 16.

Rating: 4/5