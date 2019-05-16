Jennifer Makumbi launches 'Manchester Happened' in Nairobi

Last week, Jennifer Makumbi, the internationally acclaimed writer of Kintu, launched her second book Manchester Happened in Nairobi, Kenya.

This began her long-awaited East African tour that is currently ongoing.

She started with Nairobi on May 9-10, immediately travelled to Kigali, Rwanda on May 11 and is currently in Uganda for the writer’s conference until May 17.

It comes as no surprise, that Jennifer Makumbi chose to launch her book in Nairobi.

She has always had a deeply rooted love relationship with Kenya. Her first book KINTU won the Kwani? Manuscript Project in 2013.

It was then published and marketed by the Kenyan publishing house.

Her career in that way began in Kenya, though she is very particular about being mindful to her Ugandan audience because for her in every sense of the word, Uganda is home.

Now she has come full circle by doing the very first launch of her second book Manchester Happened in Nairobi!

She graced us with this honour by starting her East African tour at Zukiswa Wanner’s Artistic Encounters and then being featured at Prestige Bookshop’s book-signing and one on one author-reader interactions the following day.

The first thing one notices about Jennifer is how she comes in without drawing attention to her presence.

There is something incredibly unassuming about Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi; this big shot break-out Dr Writer from Uganda.

It takes you by surprise, the rootedness around her. In English, we term it as “down to earth.”

But it feels more than that. As if she carries the solidity of the earth in her.

Immediately Makumbi starts speaking, you hear the British influence in her accent and yet she has retained her natural vocabulary through and through, as though she never left Uganda 17 years ago to go and live in the UK.